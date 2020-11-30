Santander’s PagoFX money transfer service now available in Belgium

SANTANDER’S low-cost international money transfer service, PagoFX, is now available in Belgium as the brand continues to invest in money transfer services.

Santander, one of the largest banks in the world, has made a bold investment into helping people transfer money internationally with confidence and now Belgium can, too.

The service, launched only in April in the UK, allows Belgian residents with a debit card issued by any Belgian bank or financial entity to seamlessly and quickly send money abroad.

A tweet from PagoFX read: “Exciting news – PagoFX by @bancosantander is now in #Belgium!

Belgian residents can download our app from the App Store or Google Play and #sendmoney safely to more than 40 countries. NO FEES for first-time users until 15 January 2021 (terms apply)”

PagoFX, made available to Belgian customers from Thursday, November 26, will allow users to transfer money using the international service via their smartphone with low-costs, bank-level security and customer service support via in-app chat, web and e-mail.

