A sailor, 62, was found clinging to his capsized boat two days after going missing.

US Coast Guard Southeast along with a CBP air asset launched a search operation after Stuart Bee left Cape Marina in Port Canaveral at around 4pm on November 27, and didn’t return.

-- Advertisement --



He was reported missing 24 hours later as it was out of character to stay out on his boat overnight.

To his family’s relief, Bee was spotted by a passing container ship clinging to the bow of his capsized vessel, 86 miles out at sea.

He was hauled to safety after almost 48 hours at sea.

#MustSee: Stuart Bee is recovered by the 225-foot motor vessel, #Angeles. The crew spotted the man clinging to the bow of the vessel and took him aboard and will transport him to shore. #BREAKING

Photo credit: crew member aboard the m/v Angeles. pic.twitter.com/1MSKcVRYG5

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 30, 2020

In a Facebook post, a merchant mariner who was on board the Angeles container ship, Lacruiser P. Relativo, said: “I was awakened by a call with a sense of urgency that we need to rescue someone. As merchant mariners, we were trained to the toughest degree of distress that can possibly happen at sea.

“However, the actual scene is often different. After careful manoeuvres, we successfully rescued Mr. Stuart. Before I could start questioning, he first asked me ‘What day it is today?’, ‘November 29!’, I responded.

“By the look on his face, I saw his teary eyes as he the made sign of the cross. He was drifted in the open sea for days, maintaining his stance at the top of his capsized boat, to not make any single move as it may trigger his yacht to sink fully.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sailor, 62, found clinging to capsized boat 2 days after going missing”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.