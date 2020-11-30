Raul Jimenez recovering in hospital following clash of heads

WOLVES forward Raul Jimenez was taken straight to hospital where he is recovering following a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal centre-back David Luiz.

Despite an impressive win at the Emirates for the visiting side, Wolves’ 2-1 victory was marred by the first-half injury to Jimenez, who appeared to be knocked unconscious following the horrific clash with Luiz.

After a lengthy delay, the Mexican was taken off on a stretcher while receiving oxygen and was taken directly to the hospital, where he was said to be conscious and responding well to treatment.

Arsenal defender Luiz, who remained conscious following the collision, had blood pouring from his head which was bandaged but as blood continued to seep out he was eventually taken off at the break and replaced by Rob Holding.

Wolves captain and centre-back, Conor Coady, spoke with Sky Sports about the incident: “We didn’t like it when it happened, it was something you knew straight away.”

“We hope David Luiz is OK as well, because it was a horrible clash of heads. It happens in football but you don’t like to see it, I think both sets of players went out and then played properly, did it right.

“It was a tough thing that happened but we just hope and pray everything is OK because that’s the one thing we’re thinking about right now.

“I hope and I pray that everything’s OK, because that’s the one thing that matters today. We got a fantastic result but the one thing that matters is making sure that Raul and David Luiz are both OK.”

