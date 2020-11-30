QUALITY AND QUANTITY

If you have spare time on your hands, you can count how many of each sweet there are in each tub of quality st, with some surprises.

Stephen Hull from London did just that recently, he counted all the different quality st sweets in a tub and there were a lot of orange cremes but a distinct lack of a huge fave “the purple one ” with soft toffee chocolate.

After analysing all the sweets, Stephen found that there were only four (4) purple ones.

Its believed that due to production issues linked to COVID-19, there was only a limited number that could be made.

So if you find yourself all orange creamed out! And having to fight over the purple one you love so much then that’s why.

Toffee (tooth extracting) pennies and the green triangles along with our ‘purple one ‘ were the most liked of the bunch with “too many cremes” being the biggest complaint.

Whichever is your favourite quality st sweet isn’t actually the biggest issue though? When asked should they be in a tin and not plastic? Everyone agreed, yes we loved the tin.

