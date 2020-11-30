PORTUGAL’S National Airline TAP To Cut 33% Of The Workforce in a bid to stay in business



Struggling Portuguese airline, TAP has reportedly started a ‘restructuring plan’, process aimed at reducing its workforce by up to 3,600, from the current 10,600, an estimated saving of €187.5 (£167.5) million annually, and to scrap 17 planes, to cut costs, and stay in business.

Various sources offer varying figures, but it is believed that around 500 pilots, 750 cabin crew, and 750 ground staff, will not have their contracts renewed.

-- Advertisement --



TAP bosses have 10 days left to present their plan to the European Commission, but union bosses spokesman, José Sousa, secretary-general of Sitava – the syndicate of aviation and airport workers – has already called the plans, “stupid, provocative and unrealistic”, saying this action will lead to the “end of TAP”, while the ‘management’, including the government, which has a 72.5 percent stake in TAP, are meeting with union bosses on Wednesday, December 2.

SNPVAC, the cabin crew union, stated they will not take any cuts “peacefully”.

Portugal’s prime minister, António Costa, speaking in August, compared a restructuring plan to a ‘surgical operation’, “No one tells the patient that it will go ahead without pain”.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal’s National Airline TAP To Cut 33% Of The Workforce”.