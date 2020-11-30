Police appeal for help identifying crash victim whose “family may have no idea he has died”

Police appeal for help identifying a crash victim whose “family may have no idea he has sadly died”.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are re-appealing for information in a bid to identify a man who died in a road traffic collision on the M1.

The crash happened on November 29, 2019, when a man trying to cross the northbound carriageway at junction 18 was struck by several vehicles. He sadly died at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Mahesh Patel, said: “It’s been a year now since this fatal road traffic collision and despite extensive inquiries, including circulating this man’s DNA and fingerprints internationally, his identity still remains unknown.

“This man is someone’s son and somewhere out there, he has a family who may have no idea that he has sadly died.

“I’m therefore really keen to re-appeal for information in the hope that we might be able to get in touch with a relative so he can be properly laid to rest. Even someone with the smallest piece of information is encouraged to come forward.”

An expert at Liverpool John Moores University has produced an e-fit to show what the man would have looked like, in the hope that someone will come forward with information in response to the police appeal.

He is described as in his late teens/early 20s, about 5ft 1in, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a wispy growth of facial hair and what looks to be an old piercing in his left ear lobe.

He also has two faint linear scars, about 1.5cm and 3cm long, on the back of his lower left arm.

At the time of his death, he was wearing a black, long-sleeved top marked with the words ‘The Urban Club, Bronx’, a black and grey jumper and black jeans.

He was carrying a European plug phone charger, some euros and a Samsung mobile phone with an Orange France sim card in it.

It is suspected that he may have entered the country illegally, disembarked from a lorry, and for unknown reasons crossed the southbound carriageway of the M1, making it successfully across all three lanes, before being struck in an attempt to then cross the northbound carriageway.

Anyone who recognises the man or knows who he might be is asked to please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

