PLASTIC FIFTY (50) YEARS ON

The environmental impact of plastic on our environment has long been documented, but how long will it last?

A recent story from the UK told about a golden wonder crisp packet landing on a beach near Aberdeenshire the crisp packet not sadly an unusual sight, but in this case, it raised some added concern.

The empty crisp packet was made in 1971 datable by the fact of the style of print and writing describing the ingredients. This meant that the bag had been in circulation for nearly 50 years.

In almost the same week indeed just last week, a Pipas Packet was found on Guadalhorce beach in Malaga province, believed to be from 1976, this packet would have been stamped with two (2) pesetas that being the cost of the packet.

Incredible memories for some but ultimately a reminder of the damage caused all over the world, Scotland Spain and sadly everywhere.

Plastic doesn’t break down, in one way or another any plastic we produce will always be in the environment.

Disposing of plastic packaging carefully is clearly in our interests for today and certainly for tomorrow.

