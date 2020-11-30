PIERS Morgan Starts “Packing His GMB Bags” After Winning GQ Award for TV Personality Of The Year 2020



Piers Morgan has joked he might as well start “packing his bags” as far as his role on Good Morning Britain is concerned, after picking up the GQ award for TV Personality Of The Year 2020, at the recent GQ Men Of The Year Awards, with the 55-year-old presenter referring to his two previous GQ award wins where he lost his job not soon after receiving the awards.

Piers commented, “The GQ Men Of The Year Awards have always been a double-edged sword for me. I’ve won a coveted gong twice. In 2003 I was named Newspaper Editor Of The Year for the Daily Mirror’s campaign against the Iraq War, and in 2013 I was GQ’s TV Personality Of The Year for my campaign at CNN against America’s insane gun culture. But I lost both the jobs I won the awards for within a few months of the ceremonies, which rather took the gloss off things”.

He continued, “So my heart both swelled and sank when GQ notified me several weeks ago that I was to be its TV Personality Of The Year again, this time for my ‘unwavering interrogation of the Government’s woeful response to the pandemic, and your refusal to carry out soft interviews to get access, despite that access having since been taken away. Obviously, my first thought was ‘BOOM!, and my second thought was ‘Oh no, I really enjoy doing Good Morning Britain’. Was it worth the risk to accept? I concluded it was, given that just walking out of our front doors these days presents a real and present danger to our lives. I do feel genuinely chuffed, though, even if I now have to start pre-emptively packing my GMB bags”.

