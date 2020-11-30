NEW figures from the Bank of Englandshow the biggest fall in UK consumer credit since 1994 as the pandemic proves households are watching their spending.
-- Advertisement --
Households have cut back on consumer credit at the fastest pace since at least 1994 with the BOE reporting that net consumer lending fell by £590m (€657m) in October, taking the annual rate to a survey-record low of -5.6 per cent.
October’s fall was mainly due to people paying off their credit cards rather than taking on more debt following new COVID restrictions not allowing normal spending habits with most people confined to lockdowns in the UK.
The BoE explains: “Since the beginning of March, households have repaid £15.6 billion (€17.3 billion) of consumer credit. As a result, the annual growth rate fell further in October to -5.6 per cent, a new series low since it began in 1994.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pandemic figures show biggest fall in UK consumer credit since 1994”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.