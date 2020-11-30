Officers pelted with bottles as they issue more than 100 fines at illegal rave

Officers were pelted with missiles as they issued more than 100 fines at an illegal rave in Birmingham.

ACTING on information from the public, police discovered an unlawful music event being held in a disused warehouse in the city.

But bottles were hurled at officers as they had to force their way into the illegal party in Bordesley Street in Digbeth at around 9pm on November 28.

“Someone also kicked out towards an officer but they were unhurt. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and since been released under investigation,” said the police in a statement.

“A search of the site saw us recover DJ equipment, Class A drugs and a knuckleduster. We’re reviewing all footage but believe we’ve identified the organisers and looking at pursuing further action.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Beard said: “This was not only illegal, but extremely dangerous for both those who attended and officers.

“It’s extremely disappointing that some are still not grasping that such events only increase the risk of spreading a deadly virus.

“We’re currently under national restrictions and the region will then go into the highest tier due to the number of Covid cases next week.

“It’s unacceptable when people recklessly ignore the rules and put themselves and others at risk of catching the disease. It’s also unacceptable that officers should be attacked while going about their duties.”

