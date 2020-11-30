Nottigham Raves On

Embattled police had to attend a rave-style event in Nottingham on Saturday as 200 people partied without masks and no social distancing.

The St peters hall of residence was the scene of an illegal rave party event on Saturday 28 November in the Radford area of Nottingham.

The residence is part of the University of Nottingham, and on Saturday police were called to attend a party of, its believed up to 200 people in the halls, who were not socially distanced with most not wearing mask protection for COVID-19.

The huge crowd dispersed quickly as police arrived, making it difficult to arrest anyone and clearly revellers left quickly to avoid a mandatory 200 pounds fine.

Nottinghamshire police confirmed An investigation into how an event was organised and even possible, is ongoing.

