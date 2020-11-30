North Korea Introduces Further Restrictions On Seawater Entry To Fight Pandemic.

North Korean state media announced on Sunday, November 30, that the country would start tightening restrictions on entering its sea waters in an attempt to stop the coronavirus penetrating the country- it was also announced there would be no more fishing at sea allowed. In a country where there is already massive food shortages, this comes as a massive blow.

According to The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea is taking steps to “completely remove uncivilized and unhygienic elements that could help make room for the spread of an epidemic,” during the winter. Despite these measures, North Korea still maintains that no coronavirus cases have been reported in its territory, a claim which many experts question. The country has closed its borders, flown out diplomats and isolated residents displaying symptoms, according to South Korean media.

North Korea has reportedly taken extreme measures in response to the pandemic and its effect on the economy. According to the National Intelligence Service, North Korea executed an official for violating importation restrictions and then later a money changer who the dictatorship blamed for the falling value of its currency.

South Korean Ha Tae-keung quoted reports from the agency that said North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un was displaying “excessive anger” and taking “irrational measures.” As the highly reclusive nation claims to have no cases, a major outbreak could be devastating to North Korea as its broken health care system suffers from a chronic shortage of medicines.

On Sunday, South Korea also announced new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including banning year-end celebrations. Lessons for wind instruments and voice, saunas and some cafes would also be going under further restrictions.

