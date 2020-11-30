New Year’s Eve Trips Down To The Pub With Pals Banned For Millions Under Strict Tier 2 & Tier 3 rules.

Under the tier restrictions, people cannot go to the boozer or mix indoors with their Christmas bubbles on New Year’s Eve, with the majority of punters facing stiff curbs on New Year’s Eve. As expected, the Tier restrictions will apply throughout December, apart from 23 to 27 December when Brits are allowed to mix with three households indoors to celebrate the festive season.

Ninety-nine per cent of England will be in Tier 2 or 3 from Wednesday when the second national lockdown lifts, with strict rules on socialising under Covid restrictions. For around 23.3 million people in Tier 3 pubs and restaurants are closed except for takeaway drinks.

In Tier 2, households are banned from mixing indoors and pubs are only allowed to serve alcohol with substantial meals and must close at 11 pm. Anyone in Tier 2 who wants to mix with someone outside their bubble must do so outside and in groups of no bigger than six.

Dominic Raab today revealed hopes the UK could be in a “whole different world” in just nine weeks’ time if a vaccine is available. The Foreign Secretary said the Tier system could realistically be phased out by February 3 if the most vulnerable are able to be protected.

About 16 million people in Tier 3 areas are expected to be downgraded to Tier 2 at the first review, which would leave around seven million Brits in the highest tier with pubs shut for New Year’s Eve. The government’s Guidance for Christmas says: “You must follow the rules on where you can go and who you can meet, including on New Year’s Eve.

“Your Christmas bubble will no longer apply.”