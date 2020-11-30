The traditional Christmas nativity scene has opened in Torre del Mar with anti-Covid measures and capacity control.



MAYOR Jes Jesúss Pérez Atencia unveiled the Christmas Belen at the Cultural Center Nuestra Se Señora del Carmen – a scene which takes up 54 sqm, with over 1.000 decorative figures.

-- Advertisement --



And he assured ‘strict anti-covid measures, capacity control and temperature taking’ have been implemented.

The inauguration was rounded off with the ‘Night of Peace’ carol, played by soprano Carmen Perez.

The Mayor said: “This year, marked by the pandemic, we have decided to continue doing this Bethlehem, maintaining all security measures. That’s why we invite the whole municipality and the region to visit and enjoy this beautiful recreation, while respecting and following the rules of the building.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nativity scene opens with anti-Covid measures and capacity control”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.