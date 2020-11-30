Nativity scene opens with anti-Covid measures and capacity control

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Torre del Mar

The traditional Christmas nativity scene has opened in Torre del Mar with anti-Covid measures and capacity control.

MAYOR Jes Jesúss Pérez Atencia unveiled the Christmas Belen at the Cultural Center Nuestra Se Señora del Carmen – a scene which takes up 54 sqm, with over 1.000 decorative figures.

And he assured ‘strict anti-covid measures, capacity control and temperature taking’ have been implemented.

The inauguration was rounded off with the ‘Night of Peace’ carol, played by soprano Carmen Perez.


The Mayor said: “This year, marked by the pandemic, we have decided to continue doing this Bethlehem, maintaining all security measures. That’s why we invite the whole municipality and the region to visit and enjoy this beautiful recreation, while respecting and following the rules of the building.

Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

