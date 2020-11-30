Mystery German may have arranged for posters to be put up around Palma

SOMEONE with a social conscience arranged for posters to be put up throughout the centre of Palma on the evening of November 27 which carried the phrase Ayudanos @ Ayudar (Help us @ help) which is an organisation which is particularly strong in Latin and South America.

It basically exists to assist those who are suffering from the financial burdens of the pandemic and some of the posters simply called for help for those in the Balearics who are in need of assistance.

Whilst it is not known who masterminded this campaign, a report in German language newspaper Mallorca Zeitung revealed that it had been told that a tall man wearing a Bayern Munich football top went to a food bank and offered money for those waiting in line to put up some posters.

It is assumed therefore that he was a German national trying to draw attention to poverty and hardship in Mallorca.

