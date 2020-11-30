MYSTERIOUS monolith appears in ROMANIA after one disappeared from Utah

Things just got a whole lot weirder. Around the time a metal structure that inexplicably appeared in the Utah desert just as mysteriously disappeared; a similar structure has appeared without explanation in Romania.

The Romanian monolith, which is about 13 feet high, was first noticed on Batch Doamnei Hill in Piatra Neamt on Thursday, November 26.

Neamt Culture and Heritage official Rocsana Josanu said: ‘We have started looking into the strange appearance of the monolith.

‘It is on private property, but we still don’t know who the monolith’s owner is yet. It is in a protected area on an archaeological site.’

She added: ‘Before installing something there, they needed permission from our institution, one that must then be approved by the Ministry of Culture.’

The triangular structure, placed just meters away from the city’s oldest historical monument, Petrodava Dacian Fortress, faces Mount Ceahlau, or the Holy Mountain.

