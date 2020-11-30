Mum delivers her own breast milk to help children in need

NOT all heroes wear capes, the breast milk milkmum is certainly a hero, collecting and delivering gallons of milk to hungry babies.

Leanne Forbes, 29, has donated more than 330 pints of her own breast milk to other mothers in need through her local baby bank.

Leanne who works as an A&E receptionist was so delighted to have helped that she decided to volunteer her time to collect and drop off milk from other mums for the service.

Now the mum-of-four collects and delivers gallons of breastmilk from over-productive mums to those who are unable or struggling to breastfeed their neonatal babies every month.

Leanne said, “Everybody thinks I’m crazy when I tell them I’m sort of like a breast milk milkman.

“I know a lot of the women on my round because you do go to the same addresses each time.

“I say hello and have a laugh with many of them, just like a milkman would.

“It’s a very special and emotional thing to donate and share breast milk, so many mums are going through their own journey or troubles, and I get to help them with a part of that.”

“I have made a great network of friends at the milk bank and out in the communities.

“It’s extremely rewarding and I feel so lucky to be able to do it.”

