Minister claims Scotch egg counts as ‘substantial meal’ in Tier 2

FOOD Minister claims a Scotch egg counts as a ‘substantial meal’ in Tier 2 pub restrictions

George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs may have taken the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions a tad too far when he claimed a Scotch egg could count as a ‘substantial mean’ for those wanting to go to the pub during Tier 2 lockdown. Bars in Tier 2 areas can only serve customers an alcoholic drink if a meal is being consumed, and pubgoers must leave the bar as soon as the food is finished.

Mr Eustice said: “I think a Scotch egg probably would count as a substantial meal if there were table service.

“And often that may be as a starter.

“But yes, I think it would.

“You can have the concept of a table licence for alcohol that also requires you to have a substantial meal, and that is the model that’s being followed.”

