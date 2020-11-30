MATT HANCOCK Says UK has Coronavirus Back Under Control.

Britain has got COVID-19 back under control, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday as England prepares to exit a national lockdown this week and enter a tiered system of restrictions subject to a parliamentary vote. “We’ve got this virus back under control,” Hancock said at a news conference.

Mr Hancock told the Downing Street press conference that cases have dropped by 30 per cent in England in the last week. “This is clearly good news. It shows that the national restrictions have been successful. And what this means in practice is that through everyone’s actions in respecting the national lockdown, and through everything that people have sacrificed, we’ve reduced pressures on the NHS, we’ve brought down the number of coronavirus cases, we’ve got this virus back under control.”

The Health Secretary also confirmed that community testing will be expanded because of the “problem of asymptomatic transmission”.

Using Liverpool as an example, where over 300,000 people with and without symptoms got tested and case rates decreased by over three quarters, Mr Hancock said he wants “to see this sort of success right across the board so we’re rolling out community testing much more widely.” Mr Hancock urged anyone offered a test to take it, telling them “you might just save a life”.

He told the Downing Street press conference: “If you have Covid without symptoms and still infect others that is, of course, a silent danger. You wouldn’t know that you’re risking lives around you. So to everybody: if you are offered a test please take it, you might just save a life.”

