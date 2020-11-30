Manchester United striker faces ban after ‘racist’ Instagram post

MANCHESTER United striker Edinson Cavani faces a three-match ban after an Instragam post was considered ‘racist’

Edison Cavani is facing an FA probe which could result in a three-match ban after he was accused of using a “racist” term on social media. The Manchester United striker immediately removed the post when it was explained to him that it could be offensive and he has since apologised.

Cavani said: “The message I posted after the game on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game.

“The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone.

“I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologise for this.”

His Instagram message read “Gracias n#####o”.

Manchester United bosses also defended Cavani, saying: “It is clear to us that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind Edinson’s message and he deleted it as soon as he was informed that it could be misconstrued.

“Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism.”

