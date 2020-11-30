Man is beaten with a golf club and stabbed to death by his ex in-laws

A FORTY-year-old man was allegedly beaten with a golf club and stabbed to death by his ex-girlfriend’s mother and sister after he tried to strangle her.

South Pasadena officers responded to a home at Five Oaks Drive, Los Angeles at around 10am after receiving a call regarding a domestic violence incident.

When authorities arrived, they found a smashed front window and could hear screaming coming from inside the home, where they found Justin Goss suffering from stab wounds.

Goss had broken into the home and attacked his estranged girlfriend, authorities said that Goss was beating and choking the woman when her mother and sister attacked him.

Goss was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The woman’s mother and sister are not facing charges, according to police.

