Madrid Lifts Restrictions in 13 health Zones on Monday, November 30.

Madrid has lifted restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus in 13 health zones, areas looked after by primary healthcare centres, with three of them being in Puente de Vallecas. Mobility limitations will continue in ​​Barcelona (Móstoles) however. The restrictions will be maintained across another 17 areas, where it will continue to be prohibited to enter or leave except for justified cases, such as going to work and health problems etc.

The basic areas that as of Monday are without mobility limitations are in the capital Madrid, they are : Entrevías, Pozo del Tío Raimundo, Alcalá de Guadaíra and Numancia (Puente de Vallecas), Pavones and Vandel (Moratalaz) and Infanta Mercedes (Tetuán). San Juan de la Cruz (Pozuelo de Alarcón) will also no longer have restrictions; Cerro del Aire and Valle de la Oliva in (Majadahonda); Colmenar Viejo Norte (Colmenar Viejo); Morata de Tajuña and Villarejo de Salvanés.

In areas with restrictions, these will remain in place until December 6. In total, the limitations will affect 5.7% of the Madrid population, in which 8% of the total infections in the region are concentrated. In these zones, citizens will not be able to leave or enter them without justified reason, but they will be able to move within the perimeters of the affected area.

