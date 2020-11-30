Madeleine Mccann Suspect Christian B To Be Transferred To Maximum Security Prison For Questioning

MADELEINE McCann Suspect Christian B To Be Transferred To Maximum Security Prison For Easier Questioning.

The chief suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, Christian B, is being moved to a maximum-security former Gestapo guillotine jail ahead of interrogation in the New Year. Christian Brueckner, 43, a convicted rapist and paedophile, is currently serving a 21-month sentence on an unrelated drugs matter at a prison in Kiel.

Prosecutors say that the plan is that in January, he will be transferred south to the Category A Wolfenbuttel prison to start a seven-year sentence for raping a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz in 2005- Wolfenbuttel was an infamous execution centre used by the Nazis to hang and guillotine deserters, PoWs, and civilians during the Second World War.

Christian B was previously remanded at the prison ahead of last year’s trial for raping an elderly American woman. Earlier this month, a court in Karslruhe rejected Brueckner’s appeal against the 2005 rape conviction and confirmed his seven-year sentence. This new move will make it much easier for detectives in Braunschweig, around 15 minutes’ drive away, to question Brueckner about the Madeleine case, as well as two others.

A judicial source close to the case said: ‘Brueckner hasn’t been questioned yet in connection with the Madeleine inquiry as the evidence is still being gathered and checked but the idea is to wait until he is closer to where the team are based. A 640km round trip (400 miles) every week would waste a lot of time and resources and now we know he will be in prison until 2026 we know where he is and we can get to him easier. The feeling is though he won’t say anything even when we do see him but at least it will make it easier.’

