Mad About Dogs Charity Show for Big Reds shoebox appeal

THE Mad About Dogs Charity Show invites you to come along to the Olympia Pool and Gardens in Pilar de la Horadada to show your support for the Big Reds shoebox appeal.

Pop along to the venue located on Calle Alcarra 1, Mil Palmeras, on December 13, do a little Christmas shopping and enter your family pooch into one or more of the classes!

You’d be barking mad to miss this event, with 14 classes of the dog show available in this unique Christmas Paws event.

The wonderful event begins at 11 am and runs through until 5 pm with all pooches and parents welcome.

To enter your dogs in the show, it’s €4 an entry or €10 for 4 entries.

5 prize hampers will be available to win after kindly being donated by Nita Crafts.

