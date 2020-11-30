Lux Mundi reveals packed programme of events

Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar has put together a packed programme of events for the festive period.

FROM Friday, December 4, and hopefully future Fridays, there will be a Coffee Morning at the centre in Avenida Moscatel.

Visitors can enjoy homemade cakes and a beverage in the centre’s lovely shady garden or indoors, meet up and catch up with friends and pick up the free newspapers.

There will also be a chance to browse through Lux Mundi’s preloved clothing for those essential additions to your wardrobe, kitchen and household items, bedding, curtains and much more.

“We are ready to start receiving donations and follow the necessary disinfection procedures to place them in ‘Our shop’. We would appreciate it if you could bring them to us in bags that you do not need, during the normal opening hours of 11am to 1pm,” said press officer, Patricia Rothwell.

The centre will be closed for the public holidays of Constitution day and the Immaculate Conception on December 7 and 8.

And on Friday, December 11, The British Consulate International Organisation for Migration is visiting the Lux Mundi Centre to give free advice about residencia, due to the approaching deadline of December 31.

This is by appointment (half an hour each) and there nine appointments available between 10am and 2pm (see phone number below).

On Saturday, December 12, 6pm, Lux Mundi is staging its Ecumenical Christmas Carol Service at the Parish Church of San Andrés, Torre del Mar.

Details will be announced nearer to the date depending on restrictions.

A Half Orange “Bring and Share” Lunch, will be held on Monday, December 14, for those who are alone.

“You are welcome to join the group for support and friendship. The group also meets on the other Mondays of the month at 1pm for coffee, walks, visits to places of interest,” said Patricia.

And depending on restrictions, a coach excursion to Gibraltar is planned for Thursday, December 17.

“There will be different seating arrangements in the coach to ensure that you all feel safe! If you live with another person, please tell us when you book and the two of you can sit together, but for those who travel alone, bookings will be made leaving the other seat free until all bookable seats are filled,” explained Patricia.

To cover the cost of this, the price has been raised to €14 for Friends of Lux Mundi and €16 for those without the Friends’ card.

“We hope you will join us, to start buying again in Morrisons Super Market and taking walks along the streets and shops! Proceeds for fundraising.”

Departure times Puente don Manuel (Bar Mis Tapitas) 6.45am, Algarrobo (Lidl) 7.15am, Caleta (Vets) 7.20am and Torre Del Mar (Bus Station) 7.30am.

Depart Gibraltar at approximately 3.30pm. Passorts and ID are required.

“We would like to assure you that we are complying with all the Covid regulations to make your visits to our centre as safe as possible,” said Lux Mundi press officer.

“We do ask that when you visit the Centre, you wear your mask at all times and maintain social distance where and whenever.”

For further information please contact the centre, Torre del Mar on: 952 543 334 E-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.orgWeb site: www.lux-mundi.org .