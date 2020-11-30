London’s Dirty Air Increases Covid Risk

LONDON’S dirty air increases the risk of catching Covid

In a shocking new study, scientists from the Queen Mary University in London have found that pollution from cars and other vehicles could increase the risk of catching Covid. When researchers exposed lab-grown human cells to air particles collected on Marylebone Road in London, they found that the emissions increased the risk of contracting the virus.

Head researcher Jonathan Grigg told the Standard: “Most people breathe through the nose. That means these cells are being exposed to the highest concentrations of pollutants in the environment.

“If a virus comes along in the one, two, three hours that this receptor is increased, you have got increased susceptibility. That increased ACE2 receptor means that more virus gets in.”

The scientist went on to explain that people were safer during lockdown as there were fewer cars on the road, but now that people have more freedom of movement they are at an increased risk of contracting Covid.

“We need to move to cleaner cars that produce less particles,” he said.

