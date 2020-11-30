PREMIER League Champions Liverpool FC are getting ready to submit planning applications for £60m (€67m) Anfield expansion as they aim to increase the capacity to over 61,000.

Liverpool intends to increase the capacity of their famous stadium to over 61,000 by adding around 7,000 seats in its Anfield Road Stand, and are also seeking permanent permission to hold concerts and major events.

The club had been due to submit planning permission earlier in the year, however, due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic they had decided to wait… until now.

The application will now be submitted to Liverpool City Council this week, with a decision expected in spring 2021.

Andy Hughes, Liverpool’s managing director, said: “We have been clear from the start that the expansion would be based on three things: financial viability and sustainability, the successful navigation of the complex planning landscape and with the co-operation of local residents and the community.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has offered a contribution to that consultation process. We feel that we now have a proposal that has been informed by our neighbours, will support the wider economy and provide an opportunity for more of our fans to come to Anfield to support our great team.

“The last nine months without fans in our stadium has driven home our commitment to making Anfield accessible to more fans than ever before and while a high level of uncertainty remains around Covid-19, we would like to be in a position to move ahead with the proposed redevelopment as soon as the time is right which is why we’ve decided to move forward with submitting the planning application.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Liverpool to submit planning applications for £60m Anfield expansion”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.