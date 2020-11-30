La Herradura has already begun preparations for the ‘most magical day of the year’.

COVID-19 has not prevented the Three Kings from bringing joy to the young residents of the town on January 5, in the Plaza de la Independencia, as is tradition.

-- Advertisement --



“Faced with the impossibility of carrying out the traditional Parade, the Magi will deliver the toys at the Castle of La Herradura, from 4pm to 9pm. As a novelty, they will wear a new outfit and there will be some surprises to fulfill the illusion of a magical night,” said Deputy Mayor, Juan José Ruiz Joya.

“There are a few changes this year to make the celebration safe,” he added.

Girls and boys can register until December 18 at the offices of the Mayor’s Office.

“This will make it possible to control how many will come to collect the toys from the hands of their Majesties the Three Wise Men”, said Ruiz Joya.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “La Herradura prepares for the arrival of the Three Kings”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.