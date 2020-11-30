La Cala de Mijas Lions go on the hunt for fun and funds

LATEST event for La Cala Lions was a treasure hunt organised by John Sharples held at Bar Tuta with the clues questions and codes to decipher followed by rock and roll bingo and a raffle.

There was also a cake to weigh and a dinosaur to name so altogether the event raised a fantastic €1,000 with just over 50 people attending.

The icing on the cake was that Storm the charity’s latest little Lion Cub won the Teddy Bear in the raffle. What a happy little girl she was and well deserving as she was so good during the whole of the day.

Don’t forget to come along to the Lions Charity Shops in Calle Torremolinos in La Cala where you will find some fabulous nearly new outfits for ladies and men plus golf items, books and bric-a brac.

On December 11, from noon, the Lions will be holding their Christmas lunch costing €40 at Olivia’s and details of the menu as well as purchase of tickets (reservations are essential) may be made at the Lions shops.

