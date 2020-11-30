K Sud Dental – the personal touch

K Sud Dental is a British clinic on the Costa Blanca which offers general and cosmetic dentistry along with facial rejuvenation treatments.

WITH a focus towards conservative dentistry, the main aim is for patients to keep their own teeth for as long as possible.

And as such, most treatments are minimally invasive ensuring there is a reduced risk or post-operative pain

Dr Karan Sud graduated from the University of Dundee in 2006 and after undertaking 10 years of NHS and private dentistry in England and Scotland decided to bring his experience and creativity to the Costa Blanca.

Having built up a respectable client list and an enviable reputation in the area, the dental team moved into larger premises in Benissa in October.

Dr K Sud prides himself on his creative nature and desire to be different.

“We are doing things our own way and specialise in treatments that involve a more personal touch. Our aim is to make patients’ treatment as comfortable and less invasive as possible.

“Wherever we can, we want people to keep their teeth rather than having dentures. We do everything possible to conserve and preserve patients’ teeth without the need for expensive implants.”

Services include:

*General dentistry

*Smile design

*Hygienist

*Cosmetic dentistry

*Tooth replacement

*Teeth whitening

Common treatments include fibre reinforced bridges and periodontal splinting which are all done at chairside in one visit and involve minimal damage to existing teeth

Only the best materials and state of the art technology are used to ensure the results are completed to a high standard and perform for many years to come.

“We are happy to offer a three-year guarantee on all restorative work as we are confident it will last,” said Dr K Sud.

“Our aim is to continuously maintain and build the trust and loyalty of our patients through high-quality dental treatments, excellent patient care and open, honest advice.

Dr K Sud and his team are also proud of the fact they are the only British dental clinic in the area, covering Benissa, Moraira and Calpe.

“We are excited to have a young talented team who are all equally as passionate about what they do as how they do it.”

For many, visiting the dentist can be a traumatic experience, but K Sud Dental has created a relaxed environment aimed at putting all patients at ease.

“We also have our own hypnotherapist here at K Sud Dental which is working really well for people who have a dental phobia,” explained Practice Manager and Nurse Jennifer.

Every Covid protocol is respected at the spacious clinic which is ideally located on the Calpe-Moraira coast road and has private parking.

Current Covid measures include:

*Social distancing

*Limited waiting numbers

*Air filtration

*Hand sanitiser

“This was the best dental experience I have ever had! I have a fear of going to the dentist and losing a tooth whilst on holiday was just awful! The team were so patient and kind and fixed me with a new tooth the same morning. I truly can not recommend them highly enough!”, said one extremely happy client.

K Sud Dental

Avinguida de la Marina

Benissa

603296687

ksuddental@gmail.com

www.ksuddental.com

