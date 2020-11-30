I’M A Celebrity Second Eviction from the castle in this year’s series

This year’s series of “I’m A Celebrity” had it’s second eviction, tonight, Sunday, November 29, with the bottom two being Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard, aged 63, up against West End performer, 53-year-old Ruthie Henshall, and Ruthie was the one with the fewest votes and thus eliminated from the show, following Holly Arnold out of the show.

In her interview with show hosts, Ant and Dec, after exiting the castle, Ruthie told them, “It was definitely brutal, but you have absolutely no control in there. You don’t know what is coming next and the rollercoaster of emotions is ridiculous. You start thinking about things you haven’t thought about in years. You are falling from emotion to emotion. But everyone in there was so wonderful and delightful. There was a real camaraderie in there. Nothing went unnoticed when you were up or down”.

Ruthie got emotional as she spoke about being reunited with her kids, “As a mother, all you think about are the things you do wrong. You never think about the things you do right. I had a good chance to have a think and talk to the mums in here. That’s been incredible as I have been a single mum for so long. You’re having to be good cop, bad cop, and you are trying to figure out how to deal with each situation and you have no idea how to deal with it”.

