Hungry Jacks – delicious frozen meals delivered to your door

Hungry Jacks Food 2 You – delicious frozen meals delivered to your door.

HUNGRY JACKS, sister company of Fishy Fishy in Moraira, has been trading six months now preparing individual size portions of frozen meals for delivery direct to your home.

The feedback regarding the quality and convenience of the meals and delivery has been fantastic and the range of food is increasing month by month, with weekly specials too.

Locally sourced ingredients are used wherever possible to create your favourite meals.

And the latest new addition of Liver and Bacon with Onion Gravy has been greatly received by existing and new clients alike.

All the products are single-serve portions as many of Hungry Jack customers are people living on their own or people with a busy schedule, so getting your favourite meal out of the freezer, then once defrosted popping it in the microwave or oven is easy as pie!!

Another great concept of Hungry Jacks is that meals are delivered to your home FREE OF CHARGE (when spending over €20) and you will receive a free bottle of wine with your first order.

Some of Hungry Jack’s best-sellers are:-

Cottage Pie

Thai Green Chicken Curry

Beef with Red Wine Stew

Fishy Fish Pie

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Baileys Cheesecake

And ordering couldn’t be easier, simply give Jack a call on 634 360 415, place your order and he will deliver to your door.

Cash or card payments are accepted on delivery or you can pre-order and collect at your convenience from Fishy Fishy in Moraira.

To find out more, visit Hungry Jacks Food 2 You Facebook page.

