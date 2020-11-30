GRANADA man arrested for animal abuse which involved cutting the vocal cords of dogs

Guardia Civil and local police arrested a 44-year-old man on November 26 for operating an illegal kennel near Belicena in Vegas del Genil in Granada. When police searched the property they found almost a hundred purebred dogs – Maltese, Pomeranians, Poodles and Chihuahuas – worth an estimated €70,000.

Shockingly, officials reported that 34 of the dogs had their vocal cords cut, seemingly to stop them barking and giving the location away. The suspect has no veterinary training.

“There they found a total of 98 purebred dogs, whose market value would exceed 70,000 euros, with some of the females crammed into hutches of less than one square meter”, explains the Councilor for Animal Protection, Alejandro Martin Romero.

Veterinarian David López Jaramillo, responsible for examining the rescued dogs, reported that many of the females had given birth several times and that the practice of removing vocal cords would be “a practice of professional intrusion and animal abuse “.

The perpetrator faces charges for animal abuse, operating an illegal kennel and practicing surgery without a veterinary licence.

