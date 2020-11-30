Fugitive arrested in Velez-Malaga

CREDIT: National Police

A Czech fugitive with a European arrest and surrender warrant has been arrested in Velez-Malaga.

THE 34-year-old was arrested after threatening another man over a debt, when the police were called after an argument broke out.

After identifying the suspect they verified a European warrant had been issued by his own country for driving under the influence of ‘an addictive substance’.

The detainee drove a vehicle in the town of Kamenice in Prague under the influence of alcohol while speeding.


The Praha-Vychod District Court had requested a one-year prison term.

The fugitive, together with the National Police report, has been made available to the Central Investigating Court of the National High Court.


