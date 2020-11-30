A Czech fugitive with a European arrest and surrender warrant has been arrested in Velez-Malaga.

THE 34-year-old was arrested after threatening another man over a debt, when the police were called after an argument broke out.

-- Advertisement --



After identifying the suspect they verified a European warrant had been issued by his own country for driving under the influence of ‘an addictive substance’.

The detainee drove a vehicle in the town of Kamenice in Prague under the influence of alcohol while speeding.

The Praha-Vychod District Court had requested a one-year prison term.

The fugitive, together with the National Police report, has been made available to the Central Investigating Court of the National High Court.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fugitive arrested in Velez-Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.