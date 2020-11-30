Fourth person charged with murder of 26-year-old gunned down in London

A fourth person has been charged with murder after Christopher George, 26, was gunned down in Edmonton, London.

GEORGE was found with fatal gunshot injuries in Sebastopol Road, N9, on July 29.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on December 4.

Nathaniel Donaldson, 20, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and fraud by representation and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on December 14.

Two men and a woman, who have previously been charged with murder, are due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 21.

They are: Leo Donaldson, 27, who is charged with murder and with possession of criminal property; Roshane Watson, 23, who is charged with murder and receiving stolen goods.

Gizem Ozbahadir, 22, is charged with murder, possession of cannabis and two fraud offences.

