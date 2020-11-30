Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi suffers relapse after overcoming Covid

FORMER Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi suffers a relapse after overcoming Covid in September and now must rest at home, according to his lawyer on Monday, November 30.

Berlusconi has not appeared before the Court of Milan, where he was due to hear further testimonies coming out of the investigation into whether he tried to buy the silence of witnesses so that they would not testify against him.

His lawyer, Federico Cecconi, has reported that his health has deteriorated in recent days and that doctors have advised him “to rest at home, not move and do not carry out activities”.

On September 2, the 84-year-old politician tested positive for coronavirus and on the night of September 3-4, he was admitted with bilateral pneumonia at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, although he was discharged on September 14.

Since then the former Prime Minister, who has had a pacemaker since 2006 and underwent surgery in June 2016 for severe aortic regurgitation, has made noticeably less public appearances.

