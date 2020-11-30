THE regional government has spent almost €1.7 million on improvements to Santa Pola’s fishing sector.

These have focused principally on remodelling the zone where catches are unloaded with an air-conditioned installation to ensure the fish remains in optimum conditions.

-- Advertisement --



There is also new electronic equipment that incorporates a double conveyor belt, all of which cuts the auctioning time by half.

Improvements included rehabilitating the Santa Pola fishing guild building which, together with the Customs House and the Civil War bunker, is a protected Asset of Local Relevance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fish market makeover for Santa Pola.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.