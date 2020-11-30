Family pay tribute to “a true gentleman” killed in a car crash in Bolton.

PAUL Roston’s family said: “To say we are devastated as a family is an understatement.”

Paul, 34, died after colliding with a tree on Smithills Dean Road before hitting a stationary white van at around 6pm on Tuesday, November 24.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

Paul’s devastated family added in a statement: “Our Paul was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

“A true gentleman in every sense of the word, he had a heart filled with kindness and was the epitome of old school etiquette and chivalry.

“Paul, we will miss you beyond words.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support during this most difficult of times. Our family will now take the time we need to grieve in private.”

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 2071 of 24/11/2020.

