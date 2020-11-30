Enormous alligator snaps up ducks before hunters can retrieve them

An enormous 13-foot alligator was captured snapping up ducks before hunters in Florida could retrieve them.

KEVIN Stipe and Cass Couey, who own the PRO HUNT navigation app, filmed the huge gator while they were out duck hunting last week.

The pair told Fox 35 News the gigantic reptile was snatching the ducks before they could retrieve them.

In the clip, the two hunters can be heard to say: “Here we go, number two of the day” as the gator swims up to one of the ducks and snatches it out of the water.

Couey said: “It was just another day in the swamp for us. But I’m glad people are loving it!”

The video has been viewed millions of times on social media.

Last month, golfers at Duran Golf Club in Florida got quite a shock when a monster alligator decided to take a leisurely stroll across the fairway.

