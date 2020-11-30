Elle MacPherson promoting anti-vax campaign

SUPERMODEL Elle MacPherson accused of promoting anti-vax campaign

Supermodel and actress Elle MacPherson has been slammed for promoting an anti-vaccine campaign led by her boyfriend, disgraced doctor Andrew Wakefield. Wakefield was discredited back in 1998 for his fraudulent claims that the measles jab causes Autism in children.

MacPherson shared the stage with Wakefield the same week Pfizer announced it had applied for emergency FDA approval on November 20. According to the Daily Mail, the model said: “You made this film during COVID, and it’s interesting because it’s such beautiful, sacred timing when you watch the film, because it’s so pertinent and so relevant. … And for it to come in this divine time where vaccination and mandatory vaccination is on everybody’s lips.”

The disgraced former doctor also said that the effects of coronavirus pandemic had been “based upon a fallacy.”

Retired paediatrician Dr. Tony O’Sullivan told the newspaper: “I think people are entering dangerous waters when they have scant knowledge about vaccinations against science and dedicated scientists.”

