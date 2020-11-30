EDEN Hazard Injury Blow For Real Madrid to add to their huge injury list



Belgian star, Eden Hazard, limped out of Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Alaves, last Saturday, November,28, adding to the club’s growing list of top players currently sidelined with an injury. Preliminary ultrasound tests on Sunday did not reveal the true nature of Hazard’s injury, so now they are hoping that the tests today, Monday, November 30, will not show any long term damage.

With Los Blancos facing a tough few weeks, with a Champion’s League trip next week to Ukraine, against Shakhtar Donetsk, and then, one week later in Germany against, Borussia Monchengladbach, another injury was the last thing coach Zinedine Zidane would have wanted, especially with two big matches on the home front coming up against Seville, and then the massive Madrid derby match with current bookmakers La Liga title favourites, Athletico on December 12.

Last Saturday’s appearance against Alaves, was Hazard’s first time he has managed to be in the starting line-up for three matches in a row, as he started to build on a poor start to his time with Madrid, so now he must be praying that his test results are not too serious.

