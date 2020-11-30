DRIVER dies after falling into a ravine in Fuerteventura on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 9.30 am on Sunday on the road running from Morro Jable to Puertito de Pájara according to the Emergency and Security Coordination Centre. The Guardia Civil notified 112 after finding a car had fallen into a ravine, and that the driver was dead. Two relatives of the dead man required assistance from an ambulance.

Two people were also treated at the scene of the accident for anxiety attacks. The judicial matters are being handled by the Guardia Civil. The man has not yet been named.

