Driver admits manslaughter of 12-year-old boy and attempted murder

A DRIVER admits to the manslaughter of a 12-year-old boy and attempted murder after deliberately driving at a group of people outside a school in Loughton.

Harley Watson died after he was hit by a car outside Debden Park High School, where he was a pupil, in Willingale Road at 3.20 pm on Monday, December 2, last year.

A number of other people were also injured including five teenage boys, a teenage girl, and a woman aged in her 20s.

The car had been deliberately driven at a group of people by 52-year-old Terence Glover.

Glover, of Newmans Lane, Loughton, was arrested later that day and charged with one count of murder and ten counts of attempted murder.

At Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, November 30, he pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility and ten counts of attempted murder.

He is due to be sentenced on January 8, 2021.

Investigating officer Heather Apen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Harley Watson had his dreams and aspirations cruelly taken from him due to the actions of Terence Glover.

“This crime has destroyed a family and impacted an entire community. Numerous other victims suffered physical and mental trauma as a result of Glover’s actions that day and, throughout this investigation, have shown continued bravery. They, too, have had to go through the events of that terrible afternoon over and over again.

“I want to pay tribute to the immense courage Harley’s parents have shown throughout this investigation and, even though nothing will bring their son back, I hope today’s result today will help them, and the other victims of this terrible crime, to try and rebuild their lives.”

Following the news, a Twitter post from Debden Park High School remembering Harley read: “We would very much appreciate the support of other schools to join us with a minute’s applause to remember Harley at 12.08 on Wednesday 2nd December. This has been chosen because Harley was 12 years old, a Year 8 student and a keen football fan.”

