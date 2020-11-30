DOLLY Parton Cried All Night Long After Turning Down Elvis Presley Song Deal offered to her



Country Music legend, Dolly Parton, now aged 74, has revealed how she turned down an offer in the 1970s from superstar Elvis Presley, to record her song I Will Always Love You, and that she, “Cried all night long”, with the disappointment of having turned Elvis down.

Apparently, Elvis was ready to go into the studio to cut his version of Dolly’s song, “I’d been invited down to the studio to meet Elvis, and be there when he sang my song. That was the most exciting thing that had ever happened to me. Who doesn’t love Elvis? But then the Colonel – Tom Parker, Presley’s manager – called me the afternoon before the session, and said, ‘You do know we have to have at least half the publishing on any song that Elvis records?'”, Dolly continued, “And I said ‘No, I did not know that’, he said, ‘Well, it’s just a rule’, so I said, ‘Well, it’s not my rule'”.

Of course Dolly gave the song to Whitney Houston, who sang it as the theme song to the 1992 movie The Bodyguard, for which Dolly received £15million in royalties, so that must surely have helped ease the torment of not having Elvis record her song.

Dolly also revealed a conversation with Priscilla Presley, who told her that Elvis had sung the song to her as they walked out of the courthouse following their divorce.

