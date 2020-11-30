DGT INSPECTION WEEK

DGT The traffic authority of Spain will this week intensify their inspections of vehicles transporting minors.

Part of the traffic authorities responsibility is to check all vehicles for roadworthiness and legal paperwork and up to date mechanical inspections.

To this end, they will this week inspect school buses and coaches the paperwork related to them and the drivers of the said vehicles. This is part of a directive/campaign for November 2020.

Vehicles of this type in Spain have 11 eleven times less than the normal accident rate according to Linea Directa Foundation data the DGT want to keep the figures down permanently and to this end are making the checks this week to ensure that.

Data suggests minor accidents involving school buses doubled year on year, but there were no fatalities.

The tests by the traffic authority Guardia civil traffic will take place on urban and inter-urban roads.

