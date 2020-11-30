Dames in Spain keep supporting the local community.

WHILE the Dames in Spain (Mojacar) are not meeting due to the Covid pandemic, volunteers have been busy with work continuing behind the scenes.

And on Thursday, November 26, donations were made to two worthy causes.

The first, a cheque for €700, was presented to the Red Cross, with a further donation of €1,000 handed over to MACS.

“Even though we are not meeting, work still goes on behind the scenes,” said a Dames in Spain spokesperson.

“Carol and Jenny went along to the Red Cross to present a cheque for €700 to the president of the Mojacar branch, Concepcion Rivero Puche.

“They were given an insight into the work of the Red Cross during these troubled times.

“After the Red Cross presentation, we proceeded to the MACS shop in Mojacar. It is essential to continue to support our local charities in these difficult times and MACS are still supporting their cancer patients during this Covid pandemic.”

