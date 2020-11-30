COVID killed Darth Vader actor David Prowse

Darth Vader star David Prowse passed away on Saturday, November 28 at the age of 85. Now, the actor’s family have confirmed that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus and they were unable to visit with him before his death.

Mr Prowse’s heartbroken daughter Rachel, 50, revealed on November 30 that the star was admitted to hospital when he tested positive for Covid two weeks before his death, having previously been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Due to government restrictions on who can attend funerals, Mr Prowse’s family said they will only be able to hold a small service.

Rachel said: “He died of coronavirus. It’s horrible to have not got to see him on the ward and say goodbye, it makes it even harder.

“We would have had a big celebration of his life, but now we are not going to be able to do the send off we would have wanted for him.”

The Bristolian weightlifter-turned-actor was cast as Darth Vader for his imposing physique in the original Star Wars trilogy.

“May the force be with him, always!” said his agent Thomas Bowington.

