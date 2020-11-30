Could carbs be damaging your brain?

Scientists have found that starchy carbs such as bread and pasta could be damaging to the brain.



A CONDITION called gluten ataxia can occur when the immune system responds to gluten by attacking parts of the brain.

One woman who suffered with the condition told MailOnline she experienced slurred speech, shaking and balance problems for four years.

She was finally being diagnosed in 2012.

“When I first went to my GP in 2008, I was told it was menopause. But then when it got worse I was referred to a neurologist, who did tests for a suspected stroke but they came back normal,” she told the publication.

“I ended up having to use two walking sticks to get around. I thought I was losing my mind – no one could understand what was happening to me.”

After being referred to neurologist at Sheffield Ataxia Centre, Professor Marios Hadjivassiliou, she was advised to cut gluten out of her diet and her condition improved almost immediately.

Prof Hadjivassiliou has treated hundreds of gluten ataxia patients over the last two decades, and says that a gluten-free diet has helped in 80 per cent of cases.

But he said the problem is that sufferers are often referred to him when it’s too late to stop permanent damage.

He has developed a blood test to diagnose gluten ataxia instantly, meaning treatment can begin before irreversible damage is done.

