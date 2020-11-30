Coronavirus Figures in Spain’s Catalonia Continue to Fall.

The risk of resurgence in Catalonia continues to fall and is now 196 points, thirteen less than yesterday. However, it must be borne in mind that it is still very high as anything above 100 is considered a risk. The rate of spread of the coronavirus, the Rt number, stands at 0.78, while the incidence over fourteen days drops to 270.48 (yesterday it was 286.49).

The outbreak risk, calculated by multiplying the average spread of the virus over the past seven days by the cumulative incidence over the past two weeks, is considered to be low at 30, moderate at 70, high at 100 and very high at 200.

Standing at 181.78 on September 27, the outbreak risk experienced an exponential increase, with over 90-point rises on some days, and peaked at 1048.08 on October 23. There are 64 more hospitalized and three fewer patients in the ICU. At the same time, there are 551 new cases and 56 more fatalities.

The latest accumulated data for Catalonoia is:Patients admitted to hospital: 1,752 (+64)–Patients treated in the ICU: 458 (-3)–Total cases detected: 309,419 (+551) and total deaths: 15,866 (+56).

Vaccination Programme

The Catalan government has pledged more than 900,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses for the first quarter of 2021, as announced by health minister Alba Vergés on Friday, November 27. The vaccination plan will prioritize those most vulnerable to the coronavirus, like people who reside at nursing homes, elders older than 80 years, or healthcare workers. Other population segments will subsequently receive their doses.

Health authorities expect that 70% of Catalonia’s 7.5 million inhabitants will be immunized next year to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease known as Covid-19. With coronavirus contagion peaking at more than6,000 new cases per day nearly a month ago, infections have steadily declined.

Catalan authorities are gradually lifting some of the tougher coronavirus restrictions, such as the closure of bars and restaurants, cultural venues, and sports centres. But even when the de-escalation plan is completed after the Christmas season, some measures like the compulsory use of face masks, the night curfew, and limits on social gatherings will remain in place.

Health minister Vergés has set a 70% vaccination rate for the entire population as the threshold at which most measures can be eased.

