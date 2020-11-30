Contingency Plan to Double ICU Beds in Torrecardenas Activated

THE contingency plan to double the number of ICU beds in Torrecardendas has been activated due to the increasing pressure on the health community due to COVID-19.

Despite the fact that in general the number of COVID-19 patients is stabilising and even reducing, the pressure is on for the three hospitals. Torrecárdenas, the Hospital de Poniente and La Inmaculada have been struggling for capacity in ICU. There are 47 patients with COVID-19 requiring intensive care, but the three hospitals normally only have capacity for 48 critical patients.

The contingency plan that has now been activated has seen the capacity at Torrecardenas grow from 28 beds to 56 ICU beds, with the aim of reducing pressure and ensuring patients’ safety.

